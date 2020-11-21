Menu
Dr. Larry Pickford

HARRISBURG -- Dr. Larry Pickford, 72, of Duluth, Georgia, died at his home Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

A Harrisburg native, Pickford was a graduate of Harrisburg High School and Southern Illinois University. He practiced medicine in Gwinnett County for more than 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Marie (Reichert) Pickford; and a brother-in-law, Jordan Goldstein. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Trish; sisters, Joyce Goldstein, Judy Winkeler (Les), Janet Pickford and Dr. Jill Russell; a brother, Mike; a sister-in-law Wanda Doran (John); a brother-in-law, Julius Hill (Peggy) as well as nieces and nephews.

To leave condolences, visit www.crowellbrothers.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
