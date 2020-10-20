CARBONDALE -- Lela E. Sternberg, 82, of Murphysboro, passed away at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She was born in New Palestine, Illinois on Apr. 7, 1938 to Everett John Sternberg and Thelma Grace (Pressley) Sternberg.

Lela worked as a secretary for a drug manufacturer before her retirement. She graduated from St. Louis University with a Bachelor's Degree in the Arts, she attended the First Methodist Church in Murphysboro and was a member of Relay For Life, and the Lions Club. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and at the John A. Logan Museum. She also called Bingo at Big Muddy Assisted Living.

She is survived by her sisters, Carol (Billy Joe) Bryant of South Fulton, Tennessee and Florence Spurgeon of Highland, Illinois;, a brother, Walter A. Sternberg of Omaha, Nebraska; special friends, Ronnie Reed of Murphysboro and Danny Reed, of Ava; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives, and many friends.

Lela was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul Sternberg, Kenneth E. Sternberg and, Edward Sternberg, and one sister, Nelda Harris.

Funeral services for Lela Sternberg will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Murphysboro with Rev. Danny Motta officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Union City, Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the Church.

Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects.

Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures.

All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.

