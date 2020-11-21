Menu
Leona E. Nelson

Leona E. Nelson, 96, peacefully joined her beloved husband, Earl Leroy Nelson, in Heaven on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

She was born in Joliet and resided in Lemont for most of her life. Leona was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a grateful heart and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Leona was very active in her church, Bethany Lutheran and loved to bake. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Leona leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Linda Nelson and Jean Ward; two grandchildren, William Eli (Stephanie) Watkins V and Elizabeth (James) Skinner; along with three great-grandchildren, Kylie Joe Watkins, William Eli Watkins IV and Timothy Allen Watkins.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 23, in Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lemont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Leona's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

For further information call 630-257-2123 or visit www.gerharzfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
