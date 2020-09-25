MARION -- Lester Wayne "Pig" Meracle, 86, went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, from Deaconess-Gateway Hospital in Evansville.

Wayne was born March 21, 1934, in Paulton to Albert and Della (Odum) Meracle.

He married the love of his life, Linda Sue Baggett on June 27, 1959, in Marion. Together Wayne and Sue shared 61 years of marriage.

Wayne was retired, having been mine manager and a face boss at several coal mines over his working career. He was employed by Old Ben Coal and Freeman Coal Company for many years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served his country honorably during the Korean War with the Navy Seabees. He was a 1952 graduate of Johnston City High School.

Wayne was a member of the Whiteash Freewill Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing. His church family will miss him and his Christian witness. Wayne also enjoyed ministering and sharing the gospel with residents of Parkway Manor in Marion with the Rev. Bob Nolan for several years. He was also a Gideon and enjoyed giving away Bibles to help win the lost for Jesus.

Wayne enjoyed working in the yard and loved carpentry projects. He was always helping someone in need. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Meracle; sister, Sherry Stephenson; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" (Mary) Baggett; several nieces and nephews, Andria (Brian) Murrah, Conna Clark, Donna (Keith) Evrard, Greg (Pam) Meracle, Lonna (Ray) Parker, Tina (Todd) Kelley, Gina (Paul) Mitchell, Cheri (John) Geniris and Mark (Gloria) Baggett. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Guy and Katherine Baggett; three brothers, Bruce (Mildred) Meracle, Glenn (Eloise) Meracle and Norris Dean Meracle; three brothers-in-law, Donald Stephenson, Russell Baggett and Darwin Baggett.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in Whiteash Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Andy Lee, Rev. Kevin McNeely, Rev. Bob Nolan and Pastor Dave Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Marion, with military honors accorded by the members of the Heyde-Pillow VFW Post 1301 of Marion, and members of the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail Team. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Whiteash Freewill Baptist Church.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Jericho or Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Memorial envelopes will be available at the church. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is recommended those attending the visitation or services wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others. For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.