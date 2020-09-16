MURPHYSBORO -- Linda Sue Coleman, 72, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Linda was born May 21, 1948, to Ray and Wanda (King) Atnip.

She had retired from the Social Security Administration Office in Carbondale.

Mrs. Coleman was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro.

Linda loved to read, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She married David Lee Coleman and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2018.

Linda is survived by two children, her son, Adam Coleman of Herrin and her daughter and son-in-law, Nelda Ann and David Love of Belvidere; six grandchildren, Natalie Lin Coleman, Noah Ryan Coleman, Ruthie Mae Love, Andrew Joseph "A.J." Love, Benjamin Cole "Bennie" Love and Joel David "Joey" Love; one sister, Rose Ann (Ed) Baumann of Murphysboro; and one brother, David Ray Atnip of Nashville.

She was preceded in death by one son, Deon Ray Coleman; one brother, Doyle Atnip; and her parents.

Her graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in Blairsville Cemetery, with the Rev. David Love officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

For more information, visit http:/www. pettettfuneralhome.com.