Lloyd Jackson

MURPHYSBORO - Lloyd Jackson, 69, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Funeral services for Lloyd Jackson will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, with the Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the funeral home. Goups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.



Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Aug. 29, 2020.
