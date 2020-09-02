BENTON - Lola Mae Kirkpatrick (nee Dillion) passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 93 with family by her side.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Brayfield – Gilbert Funeral Home at 102 W. Callie St. in Sesser. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in the Horse Prairie Cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn during the visitation and proper physical distancing be practiced at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lola's name to the Sesser-Valier Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 915, Sesser, IL 62884. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.