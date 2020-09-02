Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lola Mae Kirkpatrick

BENTON - Lola Mae Kirkpatrick (nee Dillion) passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 93 with family by her side.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Brayfield – Gilbert Funeral Home at 102 W. Callie St. in Sesser. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in the Horse Prairie Cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn during the visitation and proper physical distancing be practiced at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lola's name to the Sesser-Valier Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 915, Sesser, IL 62884. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brayfield-Gilbert Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.