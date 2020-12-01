PINCKNEYVILLE -- Loren "Doug" Hawkins, age 86, of Pinckneyville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. in his home surrounded by his family.

Doug was born Nov. 13, 1934 in Perry County, Illinois, a son to Leslie and Ethel (Shute) Hawkins.

On Apr. 6, 1957 he married Sue Bigham in Pinckneyville, and they were married over 63 years.

Doug had worked and retired from Operating Engineers Local 520 and was a member of Beaucoup Baptist Church, Pinckneyville.

Doug's favorite pastime was mowing his lawn and drinking coffee with friends at Dixie Cup Cafe.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Hawkins of Pinckneyville; two sons, Kirk Hawkins of Seattle, Washington and Klint Hawkins of Pinckneyville; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Hepp of Pinckneyville.

He is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Hawkins who passed away when Doug was only a year old; mother, Ethel Feltmeyer; stepfather, Tom Feltmeyer; daughter, Kelly Sue Hawkins who died in infancy; three sisters, Jean Hall, Janet Kimmel and Billie Mae Pulke; and two brothers, Bob Hepp and Harlan Hepp.

It was Doug's wishes to be cremated with a private family service to be held at a later date. Interment will be in Mueller Hill Cemetery, Pinckneyville. Covid resurgence restrictions will be adhered to, attendance will be limited and social distancing will be enforced. All attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Beaucoup Baptist Church.

Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.