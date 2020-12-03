Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret "Peggy" Salisbury
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

CARBONDALE -- Margaret "Peggy" Salisbury, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 92, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Peggy was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Chicago, a daughter to Robert Earl and Margaret J. (Baker) Wieland.

On Oct. 1, 1949, Peggy married Bill Charles Salisbury in Park Ridge, and he preceded her in death on April 5, 1997, after sharing 47 wonderful years together.

Peggy was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved her family more than anything. Peggy also loved her many dogs over the years. She was happiest when cooking while surrounded by family and friends in her home.

She was member of P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter KZ in Carbondale, and had been president of the Hospital Auxiliary in Warren, Ohio.

Survivors include three daughters, Kim (Stephen) Farmer of Marietta, Georgia, Meg (Bill) Simonds of Cobden, and Martha (Kevin) Wallace-Kozlowski of Carbondale; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Salisbury of Corunna, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one son, Stephen Salisbury.

A private family service will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis CARE, an animal rescue in Southern Illinois that provides shelter and care to abandoned and unwanted animals or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Pyatt Funeral Home, Pinckneyville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

For more information or to sign an online guest register, visit www.pyattfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pyatt Funeral Home - Pinckneyville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.