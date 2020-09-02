Menu
Mariann Douglass

CARBONDALE Mariann Douglass passed away at her home on Aug. 29, 2020. She was born to Welford and Betty Clark on Aug. 22, 1925, in Chicago.

In 1945, she married Thornton Douglass after he returned from overseas. They moved to Champaign, IL, so Thornton could attend The University of Illinois while she supported them by working at The Bell Telephone Company.

Mariann was a 76 year member of P.E.O. and a member of The First Unitarian Fellowship in Carbondale.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thornton; and her daughter, Linda Vogenthaler.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Brandt (David); and her grandchildren, Katie Fischer (Jeremy) and Kari Firak (John); and her great-grandchildren, Owen, Etta, Max and Lola.

For a full obituary, visit Walker Funeral Home Facebook page.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 2, 2020.
