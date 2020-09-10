Menu
Marjorie I. Barnes

SMITHTON - Marjorie I. Barnes, 80, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Smithton.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in Hallidayboro Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Wagner officiating. Phase Four Restore allows 50 attendees, using social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask. Burial will be in the Hallidayboro Cemetery.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Searby Funeral Homes Ltd
