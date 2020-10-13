Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Frances Karroll

MARION -- Mary Frances Karroll, 102, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 during a brief residency at Parkway Manor in Marion.

Please join us for a visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 14th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Union Funeral Home, West Frankfort, followed by a celebration of life with Brother Mike Cash presiding. Burial will follow in Tower Heights Cemetery.

Donations may be sent to First Baptist Church Clothing Room, West Frankfort.

Visitation limit of 50 person capacity at one time; funeral limit to 50 persons; facial coverings required; and social distancing yourself from others.

Online condolences of sympathy may be made at www.unionfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Union Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.