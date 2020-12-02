HERRIN -- Mary Virginia "Gin" (Trumbo) Willson, 100, of Herrin, formerly of Newburgh, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home in Herrin.

She was born Aug. 10, 1920, to the late Frank and Mary Trumbo in Uniontown, Kentucky.

She married Thorpe Willson on April 6, 1940, in Morganfield, Kentucky.

Virginia was deeply loved and will be great missed. She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls and Care Bears for all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, traveling, camping, going to church, and spending time with her family; especially the grands and greats.

She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Newburgh, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Thorpe Willson; her sister, Rosalyn Aspinall; her brothers, Alan and Beltran Trumbo; her great-grandson, Schaeffer Fisher.

Survivors include daughters, Sandra Heaney and husband, Jim, of Herrin, and Mary Euler and husband, Steve, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, Andrew and Alan Heaney, Katherine Fisher and husband, Ben, Elizabeth Dull and husband, Tom, and Peter Euler and wife, Laura; nine great- grandchildren, Taylor and Knox Fisher, Bailie, McKenzie, and Lincoln Dull, and Stafford, Reed, Kelsey, and Grant Euler.

Due to current COVID-19 public health restrictions, the service will be private. The burial will be in Uniontown City Cemetery.