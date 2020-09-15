MARION - Melba Beatrice Thurman, 101 passed away 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Parkway Manor in Marion.

Melba formerly worked for Norge Industries and Herrin Security Bank prior to becoming the Secretary for the Dean of SIU College of Science at Carbondale for 18 years.

Melba was a member of the First Baptist Church in Herrin, participated in the Youth Groups at the First Baptist Church; was President of the WMU twice and taught Sunday School to the Young Married Women.

Melba was born May 20, 1919 in Weaver, Illinois to Omar W. and Bernice (Warren) Minton.

Melba was united in marriage to J. Glenn Thurman on July 9, 1936 at the First Baptist Church in West Frankfort.

He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2008.

Surviving are, sister-in-law, Betty J. Minton of West Frankfort; several nieces and nephews including, Mary Alice (Paul) Kutcosky of West Frankfort; Jim (Norma) Minton, Jr. of West Frankfort; special friends, Justin and Brynne Settle of Marion and their children, Ava, Josey and Coy Settle, Randy and Lora Settle of Herrin and Blair Bradford of Chapel Hill, Norht Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Ronald Glenn Thurman, Ph.D.; three brothers, James Minton, Robert Minton, Omar Minton and two nephews, Don Morthland and Larry Minton and a niece, Pat Montrym and her husband, Tony.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the First Baptist Church in Herrin with Pastor Mark Goldman officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Herrin. Interment will be in Tower Heights Cemetery at West Frankfort.

Memorial donations are suggested and may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1500 South 13th Street, Herrin, IL 62948; envelopes will be available at the church.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.