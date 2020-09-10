ROYALTON -- Melba J. Gregory, age 85, of Fennimore, Wisconsin, passed away Monday morning Sept. 7, 2020, in Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Services in Fennimore, Wisconsin.

She was born April 6, 1935, in Herrin, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde "Palzo" and Florine (Stanley) Pyles.

Melba was united in marriage to Warren Gregory on June 6, 1964 in Royalton, Illinois.

Melba was raised in Southern Illinois and graduated from Royalton High School. After receiving secretarial training courses, she went to work at Kroger Cooperation in Carbondale, Illinois as an administrative assistant.

Melba was later transferred to St. Louis, Missouri, married Warren and started a family. They moved to Fennimore, Wisconsin, in 1974, and Melba became the secretary for the Fennimore Schools until being employed by CESA 3. She remained there for more than 30 years until her retirement.

Melba was a member of the "Fennimore's Finest" Red Hat Ladies, and was a very active member of the Fennimore United Methodist Church. Melba worked countless hours in the church office as secretary, church treasurer, and past president of the UMW. Her door was always open, and loved to help others.

She cherished her many visits with family and friends. Melba enjoyed going for long car rides in the country, traveling, shopping, sewing and quilting. She will be remembered for her big smile, jolly laugh, her wonderful quick wit, and for spoiling her grandchildren.

Melba is survived by her daughter Lori Weedon of Kankakee, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jamie (Shannon) Gregory, Amy Gregory, Brett (Kimirae) Gregory, Mark (fiancée Becky Homa) Henry, and Madison Weedon; six great-grandchildren, Bryce, Blain, Isabella, Briley, Braelin and Brynlee; and her brother, Dick (Libby) Pyles.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren, on March 18, 1995; son, Roger Gregory; and grandson, Aaron Gregory.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Fennimore United Methodist Church in Fennimore, Wisconsin, with food and a time of fellowship to follow in the church hall. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday morning. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in the Miners Cemetery in Royalton, Illinois.

The Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.