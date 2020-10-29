Menu
Melba Jean Swalls Martin

ZEIGLER - Melba Jean (Box) Swalls Martin, 96, of Winter Garden, Florida, formerly of Zeigler, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in the Serenades of West Orange in Winter Garden.

The Rite of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin, with Father Mark D. Reyling officiating. Burial will be in San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin. A visiting hour will be at the church gathering space from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the services. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 facial coverings are required. Socially distance yourself from others and refrain from hugging.

For more information and to sign the online register book, visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 29, 2020.
