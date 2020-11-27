Menu
Mildred L. Eggemeyer

STEELEVILLE – Mildred L. Eggemeyer, 90, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Collinsville.

Mildred was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Cutler, the daughter of Charles and Lena Gerberding Schlimme. She married Vernon L. Eggemeyer on Nov. 27, 1954, in St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Steeleville. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2007.

Mildred was confirmed on April 2, 1944 and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Steeleville.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 80 of Steeleville.

Mildred was a homemaker. Mildred is survived by her children, Holly (Tom) Rick of Carterville, and Verlynn (Dan) Slusher of Maryville; grandchildren, Daniel (Sonja) Jaimet of Carterville, Jason (Christy) Jaimet of Carterville, Nathan (Jillian) Jaimet of Paducah, Kentucky, Danielle Slusher of St. Louis, Missouri, and Jensen Slusher of Maryville; great-grandchildren, Leina Jaimet, Lillian, Jaimet, Jayci Jaimet, Miley Jaimet of Carterville, and Marley Jaimet of Paducah, Kentucky; sister, Eileen Taylor Clements of Steeleville; sisters-in-law, Ardell Kloth of Steeleville, and Alberta Sternberg of Chester; and brother-in-law, Gene Diskey of Schuline.

Mildred was also preceded in death by her prents; and one sister, Dorothy Bruns Allen.

A private family service will be Saturday, Nov. 28, in St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Steeleville, with the Rev. Mark Harriss, Pastor Robert Gray and the Rev. Jason Holden officiating. Burial will follow.

The preferred form of remembrance are memorials to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or School.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. By executive order, face masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 27, 2020.
