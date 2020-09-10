PITTSBURG -- Mona Hall, 68, passed away at 8:40 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Integrity Health Care in Herrin. Mona was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Carbondale to Ray Harlan and Wanda Lu (Hartwell) Benton.

She was married to Ralph Hall. He preceded her in death.

Mona worked many years as a waitress in Memphis. She retired and moved back home to help take care of her family.

Mona was of the Baptist faith.

Mona enjoyed going shopping and working in her yard. She loved and cared for her canine companions.

Mona is survived by one sister, Janine Samples of Marion; niece, Kristin (Casey) Scott of Herrin; two great-nephews, Karson Stewart and Maddox Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bill, Bruce and Tommy Benton; brother-in-law, Steve Samples and a uncle J.W. Benton. Celebration of life services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, in Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Robby Smith officiating. Inurnment will be Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Memorial envelopes are available at the funeral home.

