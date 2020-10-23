CARBONDALE – Mykola Saporoschenko, 96, of Carbondale, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale.

Mykola was born May 19, 1924, in Pidhordja, Eastern Ukraine to Melony (Taran) and Simon Saporoschenko.

He married Theresa Czmil in January 1960 in Chicago.

Mykola is survived by his wife of 65 years, Theresa; daughter, Melanie; son, Andrew; brother, Semen; and sister, Olga.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister.

As a young man, he experienced great hunger and hardship caused by the Soviet government of Ukraine. But he persevered and obtained his doctorate in physics from Washington University.

He taught physics at SIU for many years and published many scientific articles in the area of chemical physics.

He will be dearly missed.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required. A video of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home website (www.meredithfh.com) after the service.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave a story or memory visit www.meredithfh.com.