Nita Blake

MURPHYSBORO – Nita Blake, 80, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in SIH Herrin Hospital.

Graveside services will be at noon Sunday, Aug. 30, in Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. Those attending services should gather at the cemetery and utilize recommended social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Illinois Elks Children's Care Corp.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Aug. 28, 2020.
