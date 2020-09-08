Menu
Norman Ernest Brown

MARION - Norman Ernest Brown, 78, of Marion, passed away on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Graveside services will be on Thursday Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Mulkeytown Cemetery with Pastor Greg Gibbs officiating.

Visitation will be on Wednesday Sept. 9, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.

Burial will be at the Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Heartland Christian Church in Marion. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary go to our website www.gilbertufneralhomes.com


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
