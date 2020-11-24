HERRIN -- On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Oliver Liefer, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 84 at Herrin Hospital, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

He was born the oldest of 4 children on Aug. 2, 1936 in Red Bud, Illinois to Oliver H. Liefer and Ida M. (Kopp) Liefer.

He grew up on a farm south of Red Bud near Horse Creek where he loved to ride horses and hunt. His love of hunting and training bird dogs extended throughout his life.

Ollie was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1959 to 1963.

Ollie had worked for Arch Minerals Corp. at both the Streamline and Captain mines. After retiring from the mines, and taking a few years off, he started working part-time for Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center in Herrin, until officially retiring in April of this year.

Ollie was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church in Herrin where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a 45 year member of the Knights of Columbus #3790 in Chester.

Ollie was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed spending as much time with his children and grandchildren as possible. His favorite past time was sharing a good meal with his family and getting updates on their lives. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Ollie. A nice strong cup of black coffee, eggs fried "hard" just the way he liked them and a nice conversation with a loved one on his porch.

Ollie married Judith A. Dearworth on Dec. 26, 1959 in Red Bud, Illinois. She survives him in Carterville.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Judy Liefer; 5 children; son, Mike Liefer and his wife Tammy of Chester; daughter, Mary Ivie and her husband Mike of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; daughter, Becky Bell and her husband Patrick of Portageville, Missouri; son, Ron Liefer and his wife Amy of Chester; and son, Joe Liefer and his wife April of Herrin; 14 grandchildren, Erin, Preston, Anna, Adam, Abby, Macie, Mallary, Mackenzie, Sarah, Laura, Brian, Ava, Braxton and Grayson; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Arlou Papenberg of Red Bud; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jo Ann Liefer; brother, Robert Liefer and infant brother, Paul Liefer.

A Private Rite of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating.

Memorial contributions in Ollie's memory may be made to OLMC New School Fund, 316 West Monroe Street, Herrin, IL 62948.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a life story or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.