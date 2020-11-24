Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Olliebelle Ridley

CARBONDALE -- Olliebelle Ridley, age 95 of Carbondale, formerly of Murphysboro, went home to her heavenly Father surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.

She was born July 16, 1925 in Carrier Mills, the daughter of John and Dimple (Rains) Warfield. She married Kenneth Ridley on Nov. 6, 1943 in San Diego, California. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2004.

Olliebelle is survived by her children, Brenda (Bill) Rendleman of Mount Vernon, Linda (Mel) Bickel of Collinsville, and Cindy (Steve) Brady of Bella Vista, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Warfield of Salem; brother-in-law, Royal Alvey of Belleville; other relatives and loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Angela Bickel-Rust; step mother, Leonora Warfield; sister-in-law, Dorothy Alvey.

Olliebelle was a member of the Eastern Star and the Hi Neighbors square dancing club. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. She had a strong faith and she loved her family and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Danny Motta officiating. Interment will immediately follow.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.

TO VIEW THE OBITUARY AND LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCESFOR THE FAMILY, VISIT;www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOMEIN ANNA IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.