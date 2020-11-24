CARBONDALE -- Olliebelle Ridley, age 95 of Carbondale, formerly of Murphysboro, went home to her heavenly Father surrounded by her family on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.

She was born July 16, 1925 in Carrier Mills, the daughter of John and Dimple (Rains) Warfield. She married Kenneth Ridley on Nov. 6, 1943 in San Diego, California. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2004.

Olliebelle is survived by her children, Brenda (Bill) Rendleman of Mount Vernon, Linda (Mel) Bickel of Collinsville, and Cindy (Steve) Brady of Bella Vista, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Warfield of Salem; brother-in-law, Royal Alvey of Belleville; other relatives and loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Angela Bickel-Rust; step mother, Leonora Warfield; sister-in-law, Dorothy Alvey.

Olliebelle was a member of the Eastern Star and the Hi Neighbors square dancing club. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. She had a strong faith and she loved her family and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Danny Motta officiating. Interment will immediately follow.

Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery and the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.

TO VIEW THE OBITUARY AND LEAVE ONLINE CONDOLENCES FOR THE FAMILY, VISIT; www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com

