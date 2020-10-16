CYPRESS - Opal Eastwood, 99, a resident of Cypress, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Opal was born Nov. 27, 1920, in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of William Anderson Tate and Ivo (Stewart) Tate.

On March 25, 1941, Opal was united in marriage to Dallas R. "Deacon" Eastwood in Charleston, Missouri. He preceded her in death Jan. 24, 1989.

Opal is survived by her children, Steve Eastwood of Carterville, and Vicki Eastwood of Cypress; granddaughters, Stephanie (Alex) Eastwood of Columbus, Ohio, and Lisa (Kevin) Smith of Marion; great-grandchildren, Brayden Eastwood, Orion (Laci) Smith, and Cayenne (Bob) Tanner; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Eastwood of Marion; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Opal was preceded in death by a son, Gary Eastwood; a grandson, Nick Eastwood; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Eastwood; a sister, Marie Little; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee (Helen) Tate, Russell (Gladys) Tate, and Bill (Doris) Tate.

Opal attended Cypress High School, which was a three-year high school, and graduated from Dongola High School.

She was a homemaker.

Opal was an avid reader, enjoyed word-search puzzles, gardening, canning and traveling with her husband, Deacon, after his retirement. Opal is remembered for her love of family and strong work ethic.

Opal attended the Cypress United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in the Ladies Aid meetings.

A service honoring the life of Opal Eastwood will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, in Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Steve Heisner will officiate. Burial will be in the Cypress Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Cypress Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 140, Cypress, IL 62923 or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

To share a memory of Opal or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, visit www.baileyfh.com.