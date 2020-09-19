MARION -- Patricia Ann (Green) Campbell, 81, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born in St. Louis, March 17, 1939 to Ralph Carr and Violet (Ellis) Green.

She was united in marriage to James Arthur Campbell on May 19, 1957, in First Baptist Church in Marion.

Pat was a 1957 graduate of Marion High School and a member of the First Baptist Church where she served as librarian and was active in women's missionary work.

She loved drawing and reading and enjoyed cooking and gathering with friends and extended family. Her greatest love was caring for her family. Those who know her appreciated her gentle kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Mark and Jonathan; daughter, Jamie (Robert) Arnold and grandchildren, Kaleb and Rachel Arnold. In addition, she is survived by brother-in-law, John (Barbara) Campbell; sister-in-law, Shirley (Robert) Holderfield; sister-in-law, Virginia (Leon) Langan; brother-in-law Jerry Wilcox, several nieces and nephews; and loving friend, Diane Piercy.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Lessie Campbell; brother-in-law, Bob (Vera) Campbell; sister-in-law, Lois (Raymond) Browder; sister-in-law, Norma Wilcox; and her special life-long friend, Carol Johnson Snoddy.

Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home of Marion is entrusted with arrangements. Interment will be on the Campbell Family plot in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion after a private graveside memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to The Special Olympics. Memorial contributions made to Special Olympics may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

