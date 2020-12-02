CARTERVILLE -- Paul Wayne Howerton, 80, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. He always claimed Carterville as his home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Christian Covenant Fellowship in Carterville, with the Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required.

Paul was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Crainville, to Harley and Annie Jane (Matthews) Howerton.

He married Margery Smith on Aug. 16, 1959, in Carterville. They shared 61 wonderful years together.

He is survived by his wife, Marge Howerton of Marion; daughters, Stacy Greenlee of Carterville and Gayle Campbell (Andrea Rowe) of Jacksonville, Florida; sons, Kent Howerton of Marion, Kevin (Bonnie) Howerton of Carterville, and Jeff (Yasuko) Howerton of Marion; grandchildren, Sean (Carol) Greenlee, Wes Campbell, Kyle (Courtney) Howerton, Lyndsay Greenlee, Ben Campbell, Sarah (Ben) Craft, Dana Greenlee, Madison Howerton, Delaney Howerton, Charlie Howerton, Kazuma Howerton, Ellyette Howerton, Shoma Howerton; great-grandchildren, Claire Greenlee, Kylee Craft, Luke Greenlee, and Natalie Craft; several cousins; and many dear friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle Greenlee; and son-in-law, Ken Greenlee.

He was a self-employed contractor for more than 30 years. He also served as a volunteer fireman with the Carterville Fire Department for 25 years.

Paul loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting. God and family were most important to Paul. His greatest joy came from watching his kids' and grandkids' sporting events and school activities, and sharing in fellowship at church. His everyday presence will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family or to Christian Covenant Fellowship Church. Services are under the direction of Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville.

