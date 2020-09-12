CREAL SPRINGS -- Pauline Donelson, 88, of Marion, former longtime resident of Creal Springs, entered her heavenly home with her family by her bedside, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Angel Acres Care Center of rural Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The time of visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Bob Dickerson presiding. Interment will follow next to her husband in Salem Cemetery located south of Creal Springs.

For those who prefer, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

To leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call 618-993-2131.