MARION - Peter L. "Pete" Gajewski, 67, of rural Marion, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.The visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2nd at the funeral home. The funeral service will be on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Bob Dickerson presiding. Interment will follow in the Coal Bank Springs Cemetery located southeast of Marion.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "The American Cancer Society". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation and funeral service it is suggested you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.