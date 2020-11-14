GALATIA -- Phillip (Dale) Tate, 81, passed away due to Covid complications on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Dale was born May 25, 1939, in West End, to the late Egbert and Delta (Spain) Tate.

He married Brenda (Pulliam) on Feb. 21, 1960. Dale was the owner of Tate's Blue Flame Gas, Inc. in Galatia. He was also a farmer.

Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Brenda. Brenda described him as "the best man to ever live on Earth." Dale was very well known in his community for his generosity and kind loving spirit. Dale overcame many physical challenges (including a leg amputation), with flying colors. He thoroughly enjoyed life and fought a courageous battle.

Also surviving are five children ("the ones he loves more than we'd ever know"), Cindy (Brian) McNew of Waterloo, Angie (Mark) Finnie of Marion, Gina (Philip Fulkerson) of Galatia, Kathy (Mike) Rice of Galatia, and Danny (Heather) Tate of Galatia; 10 greatly adored grandchildren, Nicholas (Amy) McNew, Tiffanie (Derek) Beard, Dylan McNew, Tyler (Elaina) Finnie, Whitney (Sean) Sloan, Kody Tennison, Weston (Lorrae) Fulkerson, Courtney Tennison, Sydney Tate, and Keeley Tate; also, 12 great-grandchildren, Shane and Nichole McNew, Bo and Beckett Beard, Reece Griffin, Taylor Lamb, Chandler Finnie, Saylor and Seger Sloan, Paxton Fulkerson, Nellie Tennison, and Ellary Garrison; also, brother-in-law, Dick Boyett, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.W. and Barbara Pulliam; four nephews, Alan Pulliam, Joe Boyett, Jeff Boyett and Kenny Boyett. Dale leaves behind a host of cousins, who adored him, and will forever remember him for his humor. One cousin said he's the cousin that you smile about before his name comes out of your mouth.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Egbert and Delta Tate; sister, Jean Boyett; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Myrtle Tate; and maternal grandparents, Tommy and Alzra Spain; as well as nephew, Rian Pulliam. A special thanks goes out to Dawn Conner for her assistance and friendship. "Dale thought the World of you!"

It was Dale's wishes to be cremated. Dale was a proud member of Galatia Baptist Church. A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, in Tate's Chapel Cemetery in Galatia. A private burial will be at a different time. The Rev. Todd Lockwood and the Rev. Mark Finnie will officiate. It is asked attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tate's Chapel Cemetery Fund, 312 S. McKinley, Galatia, IL, 62935.

Sloan Funeral Home of Galatia in charge of arrangements.