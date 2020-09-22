HERRIN -- Prudence June Ward, 82, a native from Herrin, Illinois, died at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 after a chronic illness.

She was a legal secretary and a member of Christ Church as well as a former member of Bryan Street Baptist Church in Herrin, Illinois.

She was the daughter of the late Hershal E. Ward and Olive I Ward. Visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CST) at Johnson and Hughes Funeral Chapel. A memorial will follow with Pastor Robert Ward officiating. There will be no burial.

Other survivors include four daughters, the late Angela Horne and Andre Horne, and Vicki Horne and Valerie Jacovides from Mesa, Arizona; three brothers, Ronald Ward and Donnie Ward of Herrin, Illinois and Robert Ward of Salem, Illinois; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family asked that expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association.