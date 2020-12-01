Ralph Louis Seibert died Nov. 26, 2020, at his home with family at his side, as the result of congestive heart failure.

Ralph was born on Dec. 12, 1925, the son of Frank Edward and Gladys "Marie" (Williams) Seibert. He married Louise Lundy on Dec. 25, 1947. She preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2000.

Ralph accepted Jesus as His Savior and Lord and was baptized on Apr. 10, 1955, at the Easter sunrise service at North Benton Baptist Church, where he served as a faithful member until his death. Ralph was a 52 year Master Mason of Benton Lodge No. 64.

Ralph was a World War II veteran, serving in the U. S. Navy 1944-1946.

Beginning as a child, Ralph learned to work hard. As a young adult, he held a variety of jobs. The job he enjoyed the most was brakeman-conductor on the Illinois Central Railroad from 1950 to 1988. Ralph used his handyman and problem-solving skills for woodworking, DIY projects, and repairing things.

Ralph's family was very important to him. "Daddy" and "Bapaw" were his treasured titles.

He is survived by his two daughters Sandra Richmond and husband Larry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Brenda Gwaltney and husband Larry of Benton, Illinois; 3 grandchildren: Lane Richmond and wife Melissa of Houston, Texas; Allison Schoonmaker and husband Chad of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jonathan Gwaltney and wife Cassandra of Memphis, Tennessee; and 4 great-grandchildren: Landon and Hailee Richmond, Samuel Schoonmaker, and Juliette Gwaltney; sister Shirley Tennison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his parents-in-law Charles and Hazel Lundy, one brother Bill, one half-brother Fred, sisters Winifred Tennison and Doris Choisser, one half-sister Lorine Vollrath, brothers-in-law "Sparky" Choisser and Bill Tennison, and brother/sister-in-law Bill and Ruth Williams.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private service was held under the direction of Morton-Johnston Funeral Home of Benton, Illinois. Dr. John Howard of Marion, Illinois, officiated. Burial and Military Rites followed at the Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the North Benton Baptist Church, 623 Joplin Street, Benton, Illinois (designated either for the Lottie Moon International Missions Offering or the demolition of the old clothing house) or to the Benton Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, 302 South Main, Benton.

