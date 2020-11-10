WEST FRANKFORT -- Raymond G. Parker Jr.,74 of West Frankfort, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his residence at 7:13 a.m. surrounded by his loving wife Lonna, his caring sister Lee and his dear friend Larry Wall by his side.

He was born on Aug. 14, 1946 in Jasper, Indiana to Raymond Parker and Marcella( Ballis ) Parker. He married the love of his life, Lonna ( Meracle ) Parker on Oct. 21, 2000 in West Frankfort and she survives.

Besides his wife Lonna, he is survived by his son, Cameron Parker and wife Jessica of Winter Park, Florida, his grandchildren, Jackson Ray and Madeline Jean and by his sister,Lee Parker of West Frankfort and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Betty Kane and Anne Dillon.

Ray enjoyed life and especially boating. He was an avid boater and enjoyed trailering his boat to various lakes, rivers and the Emerald Coast in Destin, Florida. He loved to play golf and was a longtime member of the Franklin County Country Club where he had served on the board of directors for many years. In 1972 Ray purchased the Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort and operated the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home until his retirement in 2007. Ray was known for his respect and compassion he showed to the families that he served.

He served his country in the United States Navy as a Corpman for 3 years. Ray was very patriotic and volunteered for many years putting the flags up in town in observance of Holidays and special occasions.

He was a member of the West Frankfort Rotary Club and was presented the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow Award for his contributions to RotaryFoundation.

Ray served on the Board of Directors of Banterra Bank for 35 years where he always enjoyed the monthly board meeting and all the people of Banterra.

He was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion and the Knights of Columbus in West Frankfort. Ray's Catholic faith was very important to him and no matter where he traveled to, he made sure to find a church for mass.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 10 a.m. at theSt. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion with Father Brian Barker officiating. Burial will be in the Tower Heights Cemetery in West Frankfort. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort.

Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion's of Orient and Zeigler and the VFW of West Frankfort.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church or the Tower Heights Cemetery and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is mandatory that mask be worn at the visitation and funeral and that social distancing be observed.