ALTON -- The Rev. Raymond James Weiss, 92, of Godfrey passed away Thursday, Nov. 26 at Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

He was born Mar. 7, 1928 in Ashley, Illinois, the son of the Rev. Raymond J. "Pete" and Louise (Hamilton) Weiss. He married Lorraine Wilson on Feb. 27, 1947 in Kane. She preceded him in death Feb. 25, 2009. He married Mary Ann Moulton in 2014. She survives.

Rev. Weiss spent a lifetime as a minister serving United Methodist congregations in Central and Southern Illinois, as well as in Florida. He earned the love and respect of hundreds of parishioners.Rev. Weiss loved his church, his God and his family. He was always quick with a helping hand and a smile for anyone he met who was in need, even if it meant had to do without. He and his first wife, Lorraine, were a team caring for the members of their churches and in lovingly raising their six children.

A graduate of Carterville High School, he later graduated from McKendree College and the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He served Illinois congregations in Buena Vista, Oraville, Harrison, Poplar Ridge, Shobonier, Brighton, East St. Louis, Walnut Grove, Prairie City, Woodhull, Osco, Augusta, Plymouth, Bushnell, Olney, DuQuoin, Elkville, Nashville, Trenton, New Baden, Johnston City, Pittsburg, Equality, Makanda-Oak Grove, Eddyville, Glendale, Taylor, Goreville, Grand Tower, Ware and Jonesboro. He also served Florida churches in Avon Park and Frostproof.

In addition to his wife Mary Ann, he is survived by six children and their spouses, Dana (Dick) Jumper of Flanigan; Jan (Kevin) Pell of Linden, West Virginia.; Nancy Weiss-Hayes (Pete Hayes) of Godfrey; Robin (David) Galloway of Marion; Andrea (Clay) Bradley of Marion and James (Maryann) Weiss of Godfrey; grandchildren Neill Weinberg, Charity Weinberg, Callie (Pell) Skinner, Caitlyn Pell, Caleb Pell, Justin Hayes, Ashley (Hayes) Tucker, Ryan Galloway, Carrie (Dhaese) Sevenski, Robert Bradley, Paul Galloway and Shelby Weiss; 10 great grandchildren; niece Jane (Randy) Owen of Saginaw, Mich., nephew Bill (Mary) Weiss of Baltimore, Md. and sister-in-law Stephanie Weiss of Baltimore, Md.

In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, the Rev. Gerald Weiss and a sister, Martha Weiss, two infant grandsons and a niece.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Alto Pass Cemetery with Rev. Victor Long officiating.

Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the Preacher's Aid Society and Benefit Fund; P. O. Box 19207; Springfield, IL 62794-9207.

