ANNA -- Raymond Lee Butler, age 81 of Anna, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his home with his loving family.

He was born Aug. 26, 1939 in Anna, the son of Willie Dale and Mabel Irene (Sims) Butler. He married the love of his life, Juanita Marie O'Daniell on Sept. 19, 1959 in Anna. She preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2020.

Raymond is survived by his children, Jeffrey Lee "Jeff" (Carri) Butler of Eureka, Montana, Katrina Kay Butler of San Diego, California and Richard Dean "Rick" (Christy) Butler; grandchildren, Rachelle Carri Butler, Matthew Lee Butler, Hannah Elizabeth (David) Popovich, Chasidy Marie (Doug) Mezo, and Ciara Rai Butler; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Brandt Popovich, Willow Sloane Popovich, Abcidy Sophia Mezo and Mylee Rose Butler; sister in law, Maxine (Gary) Howerton of Mt. Pleasant; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Juanita Marie Butler; brother, Carol Richard Butler and infant brother, Francis Butler.

Raymond honorably served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He retired after twenty one years of service as Radioman Chief Petty Officer E7. After retiring from the Navy, Raymond spent several years working in California before he and Juanita returned back to Southern Illinois. Raymond was a life member of the Carroll P. Foster Post #3455 of the V.F.W. in Anna, the American Legion and the Fleet Reserve Association Branch #289. He was loved by all, and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, in the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna with Rev. Mark Goins officiating. Interment will be in the Anna Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Carroll P. Foster Post #3455 of the V.F.W. in Anna and the Navy Funeral Honor Team. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.

Everyone attending will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be limited to 25 at one time.

