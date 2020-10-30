WEST FRANKFORT - Raymond Loftus, 90, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 24, 1930, in West Frankfort, to John Loftus Sr. and Jane (McNelty) Loftus.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews including, his caretakers, Judy (Loftus) Peebels and husband, Roy Peebels.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; by brothers, Bill, Bernard, John, Joe, and Louis Loftus; and by sisters, Millicent Mack, Jane Cook, Mary Hanson and Elizabeth Dunlap.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was a retired coal miner and member of the UMWA.

Ray was a member of the West Frankfort Masonic Lodge 567 for 66 years. He was also a member of the Trinity Full Gospel Fellowship Church in West Frankfort.

Ray and his brother Bernard were partners in the B&R Nursey south of West Frankfort for many years.

When he was younger Ray enjoyed, hunting rabbits, squirrels and arrowheads and working in his garden. He also enjoyed gospel music and sometimes played the guitar at church.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in Boner Cemetery, with the Rev. Ron Knox officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legions of Orient and Zeigler and the VFW of West Frankfort.

Parker-Reedy Funeral Home in West Frankfort is in charge of arrangements.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funerals and visitations are limited to 50 or fewer people. Masks must be worn with social distancing.