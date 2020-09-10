HERRIN -- Raymond Melhorn, 91, passed away at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

He was born July 22, 1929, in Herrin, to Ben and Lucy Justice Melhorn.

He married Lorna Jean Wiseman on May 5, 1950.

Ray was a longtime member of Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church in Herrin, where he served as a deacon for many years.

He was also a Past Master of the Herrin Masonic Lodge and received his 50-year Masonic pin on June 16, 2007.

Ray had been a HAM Radio operator since 1951, and served as treasurer of the "Breakfast Club" and "Sara Radio Club" for many years.

Ray was employed with the United States Postal Service for 29 years, and retired in 1995. Ray is survived by his wife, Lorna Jean Melhorn of Herrin; sons, Terry (Chris) Melhorn of Hurst, Les (Pat) Melhorn of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; daughter, Sara (Ed) Reif of Loveland, Colorado. He is also survived by grandchildren, Tracie Zoller of Herrin, Kellie Green of Herrin, Matt Taitt of St. Louis, Missouri, Jennifer Teubel of La Vergne, Tennessee, Adam Fordham of Orange, California, Matt Fordham of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Shauna Melhorn of Denver, Colorado, Benjamin Melhorn of Denver, Colorado, Aaron Reif of Des Moines, Iowa, Jordan Reif of Loveland, Colorado; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bessie Martinez; brother, John Melhorn; granddaughter, Dana Leslie Melhorn; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Green.

Burial will be private, with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, consider a memorial donation in Ray's honor to Hurricane Memorial Baptist Church in Herrin. Envelopes are available at the funeral home or can be mailed to the church at 505 S. 22nd St., Herrin, IL 62948.

