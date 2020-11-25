MURPHYSBORO – Richard R. Kiel, 86, of Murphysboro passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Carbondale.

Richard was born on Jan. 8, 1934 in Murphysboro to William J. and Minnie L. (Baskin) Kiel. He was united in marriage to Glenann Roberts on Nov. 7, 1959 in Murphysboro. They celebrated their 61st anniversary this month, Glenann survives.

Richard was a life-time member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro. He was employed as a police officer at Southern Illinois University and later was employed and retired from United States Postal Service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion where he was a member of the color guard for military rites team.

Private family graveside services with military rites by Paul Stout American Legion Post 127 of Murphysboro will be at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro; Rev. Shaker Samuel will officiate.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Murphysboro.

Survivors include his wife, Glenann Kiel of Murphysboro, three daughters and sons in law; Sharon (Bill) Bateman of Murphysboro, Karen (Dan) Perschbacher of Murphysboro, and Kim (Chuck) Grammer of Murphysboro. Six grandchildren: Jenny (Isaac) Roberg, Nathan (Kelly) Bateman, Bryan (Casey) Perschbacher, Brittany Perschbacher, Jessica Grammer, and Karissa (Bryan) Lemon. Six great-grandsons: Jacob & Landon Perschbacher; Levi Bateman, Lucas Greyson and Colton Roberg and a seventh great-grandchild due in Feb., 2021 baby Lemon. One twin brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Helen Kiel of Murphysboro also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Wanda Applegath, Jo Moniger, Lois Morgan, and one brother Bill Kiel.

