CHRISTOPHER -- Robert "Bob" Hoey, 93, passed away Nov. 17, 2020, in Stonebridge Nursing and Rehab in Benton.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, in Masonic and IOOF Cemetery in Benton. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.

