CARBONDALE -- Robert L. Pohl, 89, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, while in hospice care at Christian Care Center in Mesquite, Texas.

Bob was born Oct. 29, 1931, to William Pohl and Helen Wahler Pohl in Mount Carmel.

He married Sharon Reisinger on Aug. 30, 1958, in Chester.

Bob is survived by one son, John (Kami) Pohl of Plymouth, Minnesota; two daughters, Karen (Dave) Borger of Garland, Texas, and Lisa York of Mesquite, Texas; one sister, Ida Mae Wilderman of Mount Carmel; one brother, James Pohl of Mount Carmel; seven grandchildren, Kristy (Johanne) Paguio of Wylie, Texas; Amy (Chris) Tedrow of Murphy, Texas; Michael (Tiffany) York of Mansfield, Texas; Stephen York of Washington, D.C.; Shannon (Daniel) Taylor of Plano, Texas; Matthew York of Irving, Texas; and Kara Pohl of Plymouth, Minnesota. Bob is also survived by four great- grandchildren, Benjamin Tedrow, James Paguio, Grace Tedrow, and Joshua Paguio.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents; and older brother, Bill.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years and then went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University (SIU) with an accounting degree.

After their marriage, Bob and Sharon moved to Chicago where they lived for about a year. They missed family and Southern Illinois and moved back where Bob held several different positions, before obtaining a job in the accounting department at SIU. He retired after 30 years of service.

Bob was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale.

He was an avid gardener and loved to share the fruits of his labors with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time and shared that knowledge with his children, then his seven grandchildren. His faith, his love and care for his family, and his great sense of humor were apparent to anyone who knew him.

"We miss him so much, but in faith we know he is with Christ Jesus and in that same faith in Him, we will all be together again."

A memorial mass was at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Garland, Texas, with Father Joseph Mehan Jr. officiating.

Memorial donations are the preferred form of remembrance, and may be made out to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale. There will be a funeral Mass at a future date at St. Francis Xavier Church in Carbondale with inurnment at Oakland Cemetery.