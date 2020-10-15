MARION - Robert Lee 'Bob' Holderfield, 89, passed away at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the Marion VA Community Living Center. What a blessing his wife Shirley was able to share part of his last three earthly days with him.

Born on Sept. 7, 1931, in Marion, he was the son of Virgil and Lorene (McDannel) Holderfield.

Bob was a graduate of Marion High School Class of 1949.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Jane Campbell on June 10, 1951 in Marion and together they shared more than 69 years of marriage.

Bob was in the U.S. Navy during the time of the Korean War.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Marion, with 33 years of federal service and was an active member of Warder Street Baptist Church in Marion.

Thank you to the beautiful people at the Marion VA who cared for Bob as well as his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the funeral home followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Phil Sheumaker presiding. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery of Marion with military honors. DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or graveside committal service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

