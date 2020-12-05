MARION -- Robert Roy Landes passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home, overlooking his shade garden, on Thanksgiving Day.

Robert and his twin brother, Richard, were born at home on the Landes family farm in Edgar County on May 12, 1941. His parents were Roy and Anna (Perisho) Landes. He also had a sister, Dorothy Murphy. The whole family was very active in 4-H where they raised and showed horses and cows. Robert loved motorcycles and fast cars. He enjoyed telling stories about them, such as selling livestock to buy his first car, a '48 Studebaker. He had a '33 Ford that he cut the top off of to make into a convertible, and he rolled his blue '56 Ford and had to dig himself out. Robert graduated from Kansas High School in 1959.

After high school, Robert worked as an aircraft welder at MECO, in Paris, Illinois. He moved to Southern Illinois in 1964 to attend the Vocational Technical Institute. He was such a good welder that VTI asked him to teach adult education courses while he completed his degree at SIU. He discovered that he loved teaching so much that he changed his major to education. His first and only job after graduation was at John A. Logan College, where he was a welding and metallurgy instructor for 30 years. He took great pride in being a good teacher and in the success of his students.

Robert left instructions for his obituary to include that he had a "passion for racing anything with a fast motor and wheels." At some point, Robert raced go-karts, odysseys, motorcycles, stock cars, and modified midget cars – most of which he built on his own. Robert was the president of Southern Illinois Modified Midget Association for 10-plus years and was instrumental in building and developing the Southern Illinois Raceway in Marion. Robert won many local and regional races and was the National Modified Midget Association national champion in 1990.

Robert married Mary Helen Gough, his high school sweetheart, in 1965. They had two children, Rob (Jessica) Landes of Marion, and Tracy Brangle (Patrick) of St. Louis, Missouri. Robert was fully invested in his children's lives. He practiced sports with them in the backyard, coached their teams, and attended all their events as kids and then completed countless home and yard projects for them as adults. He knew (or could figure out how) to do anything. "He always gave us unconditional love, complete support, and believed in us more than we believed in ourselves." The smile that went all the way to his eyes was in great supply when he was with his four grandchildren, Abby Erker (Andrew), Elizabeth Landes, and Amelia Brangle, all of St. Louis, and Payton Robert Landes of Denver, Colorado. He adored being their "Papa."

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the funeral home. The memorial service will directly follow at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Robert's memory to the John A. Logan Foundation or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Robert's memory to the John A. Logan Foundation or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, those planning on attending the visitation or service are REQUIRED to wear a mask and socially distance themselves from others.