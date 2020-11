CARTERVILLE -- Roberta "Bobbie" Lee Pryer, 86, of Carterville, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Bobbie married Bill McNeill on March 2, 1952, and he preceded her in death. She later married Robert "Bob" Pryer on Feb. 11, 1979, and he preceded her in death.

She is mother of Cynthia (John) Dunning and the late John McNeill; dear grandmother and great-grandmother.

