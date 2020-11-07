CARBONDALE -- Ronald Damon Ferrell, 85, son of Adrion L. and Clara Evelyn (Williams) Ferrell, died Nov. 5, 2020, in Herrin.

Ronald was born Aug. 25, 1935, in Carbondale.

Ronald was married to Iona "Toni" Lipe on Dec. 26, 1953, in Boskydell.

He worked as an electrician out of IBEW Local Union 702 and also as a site manager for the Girl Scouts at Camp Cedar Point and Whispering Oaks Camp Grounds. He retired in 1999.

Ron was baptized into the Baptist Church and was a believer in our Lord Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Toni Ferrell of 66 years; son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Lisa of Highland; three grandchildren, Nicholas Ferrell of Edwardsville, Lucas Ferrell of New Baden, Kayla Coonrod of Arlington, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Camrin, Genevieve and Damien Ferrell, Imogene Ferrell and Kacey Coonrod.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin DeGuiseppe; parents; four brothers, Jack Ferrell, Cotton Ferrell, Leo Ferrell and Donald Ferrell; and three sisters, Helen Osmon, Lois Sharp and Hazel Ferrell.

Because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no services. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Ron with an act of kindness for someone in need.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.