JONESBORO -- Ronald "Lane" Parmly, age 50 of Jonesboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Manor Court in Carbondale.

He was born Jan. 28, 1970 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the son of Ronald E. and Brenda (Tellor) Parmly.

Lane is survived by his loving parents, Ron and Brenda Parmly; four sons, Jimmy and wife Nicole, Jacob, Lee and Jon Parmly; sister, Lori Parmly; nieces, Brittni (Jason) Simmons and Baleigh (Bryan) Simmons; great niece, Jailynn Pratis; two great nephews, Jaxon and Spencer Simmons; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Jonathan Luke Parmly.

Lane worked as a CNA at Manor Court for Many years taking care of the Alzheimer patients. He played the piano and sang for them anytime he was asked to do so. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting in his spare time.

His family sends a special thank you to the liver team at St. Louis University Hospital for their compassion and dedicated care, and to everyone for the thoughts and prayers for Lane and his family.

Private graveside services will be held. Interment will be in the Alto Pass Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.

