MURPHYSBORO -- Rosalie Wiggs, 94, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, and formerly of Murphysboro, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at JourneyCare in Barrington, Illinois.

Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 4, in Carterville, Illinois. Rosalie was born May 6, 1926, in Carterville, Illinois, to Clovis and Mary Smith.

She married Harry J. Wiggs. He preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2000.

She is survived by her son, Danny L. Wiggs (Frances) of Crystal Lake; grandchildren, Randy L. Wiggs (Maria) of Crystal Lake and Tim Wiggs (Erin) of Arlington Heights, Illinois; great-grandsons, Ethan Wiggs, Tyler Wiggs, Spencer Wiggs; and great - granddaughters, Anna Wiggs and Nora Wiggs; and good friends, Troy and Mary Raines.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Wiggs; her parents; her brothers, Kenneth Smith and Robert L. Smith; and her sister, Evelyn Sutton.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Chapman - Rollo Furniture Company, Murphysboro, Illinois and Carbondale Auto Supply in Carbondale.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is in charge of arrangements.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.