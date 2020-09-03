Menu
Rose Evelyn Stout

MARION - Rose Evelyn Stout, 72, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Linda Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Set. 4, at the funeral home. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing is advised and the wearing of masks is encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or SIH Cancer Institute of Carterville and will be accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home, 201 S. 13th St., Herrin, Illinois 62948.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Sep. 3, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
