The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan
Ruby Joyce Grenco

HERRIN -- Ruby Joyce Grenco, 84, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Angel Acres Assisted Living in Marion.

Ruby was retired from John A. Logan College as a defensive driving instructor.

Surviving is her daughter, Toni Grenco of Herrin; one brother, Jim Grenco of California; and one granddaughter, Brittany Hargus of Herrin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Andrew Grenco; one daughter, Stephanie Eve Grenco; two sisters; one brother; and her parents.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, in Herrin City Cemetery, with the Rev. John Holst officiating. Burial will follow.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
