CARBONDALE - Ruby Pearl Bursey Greer, 69, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

Services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, in Jackson Funeral Home, with a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a private funeral service for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY at noon. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a FACE MASK and SOCIAL DISTANCING is required.