Ruth Ann Davis passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 71.

Ruth Ann was born Oct. 27, 1948, to Russell and Mabel (Sargent) Hails in Mount Vernon.

She attended Mount Vernon High School and enjoyed keeping up with her classmates including the "Chicks of '66." She received her bachelor's degree in education from Southern Illinois University in 1970.

Ruth Ann taught for Benton School District 47 for more than 20 years most of which was in special education. She was a fierce advocate for her students and kept in touch with many long after they left her classroom. She mentored numerous young teachers during her career and counted several as life-long friends.

She spent her retirement doting over her two granddaughters and spending time with best friends Joyce Thompson, Paula Borgra, Jeanette Dale, and Barb Forsythe. She was an avid reader and loved studying family history.

Ruth Ann is survived by two sons and their families, Jeff and Niki Davis and their daughter, Phoebe of Carbondale, and Matt and Robin Davis and their daughter, Alexis, of Benton; husband, Tom Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Hails; niece, Lori McKinney and her husband, Neil McKinney; nephews and their wives, Kirk and Kamla Hails and Casey and Teresa Hails, all of Bluford; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with Ruth Ann's wishes, cremation took place Oct. 28, and a private scattering of the ashes service will be conducted for the family.

To celebrate Ruth Ann's life, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Benton Public Library or Franklin County Animal Control.