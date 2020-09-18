Menu
Sandra Jane Spiller

CARTERVILLE -- Sandra Jane Spiller, 77, of Carterville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, in Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Father Joseph Brown officiating. Burial will be in North Oakwood Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. COVID restrictions apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.


Funeral services provided by:
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home
